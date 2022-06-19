Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 12.2% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

