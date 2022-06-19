iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,758,776 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

