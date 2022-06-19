iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 124,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,117 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 163,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,587. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

