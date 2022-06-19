iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 9.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.18. 40,305,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,350,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

