iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Decreased by Hefren Tillotson Inc.

Hefren Tillotson Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 43.7% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $228,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $221.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.