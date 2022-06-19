iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.4% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

