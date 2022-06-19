Jefferies Financial Group Cuts ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target to $5.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

IS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. ironSource has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,824,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ironSource by 57.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,879,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 256.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254,959 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

