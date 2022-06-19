Jefferies Financial Group Cuts ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target to $5.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
IS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.
IS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. ironSource has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.
About ironSource (Get Rating)
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ironSource (IS)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.