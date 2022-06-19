Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.87.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,005,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

