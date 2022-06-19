Jefferies Financial Group Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $117.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.