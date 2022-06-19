Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

