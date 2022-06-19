Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $115,476.17 and $42,014.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

