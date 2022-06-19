JLB & Associates Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 590.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. 365,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,283 shares of company stock worth $3,345,874. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

