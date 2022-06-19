JLB & Associates Inc. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 49,037 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,343,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,068. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

