JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,200.00.

DEO traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.79. 477,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,811. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

