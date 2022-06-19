JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Progressive by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 30,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,040 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

