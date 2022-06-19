JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 42,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Oracle by 193.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,133,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after buying an additional 747,200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 4,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 45.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.72. 16,445,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,670. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

