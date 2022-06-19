John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT Lowered to GBX 270

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDGJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 306 ($3.71) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded John Wood Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

About John Wood Group (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

