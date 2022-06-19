John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT Lowered to GBX 270

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDGJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 306 ($3.71) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded John Wood Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

