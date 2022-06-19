JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $30.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXFY. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Expensify has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.