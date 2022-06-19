JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target to $19.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 103,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

