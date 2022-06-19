Kalmar (KALM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,051.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $49,051.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.02044112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00114026 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00094738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,005,104 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.