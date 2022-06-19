Kangal Hits 1-Day Volume of $184.00 (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Kangal coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kangal has a total market cap of $231,065.58 and $184.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kangal has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.02292071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Kangal Coin Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken . The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken

Buying and Selling Kangal

