KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $45.00 at UBS Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KBH. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.23.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in KB Home by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KB Home by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

