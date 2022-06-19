Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Keyera stock opened at C$29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9546599 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.12.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

