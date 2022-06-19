KickToken Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $387,592.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,377.10 or 1.00045147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00123006 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,431,125 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

