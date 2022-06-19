Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.08.

PHG opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

