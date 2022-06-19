Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Stratasys comprises approximately 6.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Stratasys worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSYS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 1,086,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.