L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Increased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $27,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $221.57. 1,925,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,788. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

