Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Cap of $206,054.10

Lethean (LTHN) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $206,054.10 and $108.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.78 or 0.05434820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00261375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.31 or 0.00585171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00074603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.00553342 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

