Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $4,965.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.00775207 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.25 or 0.99804368 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 759,835,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.