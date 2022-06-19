Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.42.

MOH opened at $251.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.58. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $239.30 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

