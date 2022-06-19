Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $6.45 million and $253,048.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00733777 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

