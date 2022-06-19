MahaDAO Price Down 22.8% This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $35,601.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.20 or 0.01186209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00090361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012850 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

