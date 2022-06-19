Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

