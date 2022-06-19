Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $768,650,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

