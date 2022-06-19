Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MLM. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.80.

MLM stock opened at $303.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $300.09 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

