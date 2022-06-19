McAdam LLC Acquires 1,117 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. jvl associates llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $319.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.46 and a 200-day moving average of $399.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

