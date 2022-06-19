McAdam LLC Buys 25,221 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

