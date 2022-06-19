McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,248 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.