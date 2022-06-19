McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 871 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 118,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

VSS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $103.89. 474,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $103.15 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

