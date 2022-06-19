McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

ABC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.68. 2,942,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

