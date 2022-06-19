McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 226 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 324,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 132,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

ABT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,249,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

