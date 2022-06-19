Meme (MEME) Price Tops $409.51 on Major Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00218975 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004654 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001398 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009980 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00380291 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.