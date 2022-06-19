Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 18.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

