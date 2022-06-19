Metronome (MET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,597.00

Metronome (MET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $1,597.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,190,747 coins and its circulating supply is 14,046,173 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

