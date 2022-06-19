Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

