Meyer Handelman Co. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $139.30 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

