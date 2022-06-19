Meyer Handelman Co. Has $8.76 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

