Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 2,807 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $90,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

NASDAQ HON opened at $179.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

