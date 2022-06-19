Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 252 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

