Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

GILD opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

